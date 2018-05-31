Phone Scam Used to Market Medicare Supplement Insurance – Callers Pose as Government Employee

Consumers are warned to look out for a phone scam that involves a caller posing as an employee of the State of Nebraska.

We believe these individuals, in their effort to market Medicare supplement insurance, are using misleading language to imply they represent the State of Nebraska or another government agency. “If an individual calls trying to sell you a Medicare Supplement policy, and implies he or she is calling from the Nebraska Department of Insurance, that is deceptive marketing”, said Director of Insurance, Bruce Ramge.

The Nebraska Department of Insurance does not sell insurance. It is a state agency that regulates insurance companies, and assists consumers with questions or concerns pertaining to insurance. “The Department of Insurance will never call you to market or sell you a product,” said Ramge.

If you receive a suspicious call, do not give out any of your information. Write down the caller’s name and number and contact the Nebraska Department of Insurance consumer hotline at 1-877-564-7323.