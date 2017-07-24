class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249544 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Pickup crash west of Lexington results in fatality

BY KRVN News | July 24, 2017
A fatal crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday 3 miles west of the Lexington Interstate-80 interchange. The driver of an eastbound pickup was pulling another pickup when the 2nd pickup blew a tire. The first pickup entered the south ditch and rolled onto its top. The crash left a considerable amount of debris, but cleanup occurred without the need to  close the eastbound lanes.  One person was pronounced dead.  The victim was identified as 52 year old Derek Sweeney of Cedar Grove, Tennessee.   A spokesman for the  Nebraska State Patrol says overnight crashes claimed the lives of  8 people.

