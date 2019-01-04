class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Pickup driver dies in northeast Nebraska collision with semi

BY Associated Press | January 4, 2019
South Yankton, Neb.  — A northeast Nebraska sheriff’s office says a driver was killed when his pickup truck collided with a semitrailer.

The crash occurred just before noon Thursday at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection about 2 miles  south of the Missouri River.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup was headed south on the highway when it turned east and collided with the semi.

The sheriff’s office identified the pickup driver as 28-year-old Kyle Mueller, who lived in Crofton. The semi driver was not injured. He was identified as 28-year-old Scott Howard, of Norfolk.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
