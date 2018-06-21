Pickup launches 60′ into York field injuring two Kansas men

YORK, Neb. – Two Kansas men were injured when their vehicle left the roadway early Friday morning south of York.

According to York County Sheriff, Dale Radcliffe, his office was dispatched around 3 a.m., to the intersection of S Lincoln Ave. and Highway 81, to a report that a pickup had left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Upon arrival, a 2018 GMC pickup had failed to turn either direction, proceeded southbound through the T-intersection, launching the pickup nearly 60 feet into a field.

The driver, Joshua Wallin, 32, of Kansas, and the passenger, Darren Lloyd, 27, of Kansas, were both transported to York General. It is believed that one was then transported by helicopter later.

Safety belts were not in use by either party. Alcohol is an expected factor in the accident.