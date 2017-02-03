Pickup-semi crash near Holdrege results in injuries

The Nebraska State Patrol reports a pickup-semi crash on Thursday afternoon on the south side of Holdrege resulted in injuries to three people.

The crash, reported at 3:04 p.m., occurred at mile marker 29 on Highway 183. A pickup pulling a stock trailer was westbound on S & 13th Streets when it failed to yield to a northbound semi on Highway 183.

The semi driver attempted to avoid the collision with the pickup by moving left on the road, but struck the pickup on the driver’s side. Following the collision, the semi continued to travel into the west ditch where it rolled onto its side. It was believed to be hauling boxed beef.

Restraints were not in use in the pickup and the driver and a front-seat passenger were ejected. A backseat passenger was wearing a restraint.

All subjects were treated and released except the driver of the pickup who was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.