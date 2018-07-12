Pierce County Crash Causes Two Fatalities

Norfolk, Neb. — A crash in Pierce County at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 13 has claimed the lives of two people, one of them a small child.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, as a Buick Enclave attempted to turn west from Highway 81 onto Highway 13 when it was struck by a southbound semi.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were three small children in the vehicle as well. Two of the children were transported to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk and the third was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. One of the two children taken to Norfolk has since passed away.

The driver of the semi was transported to Norfolk as well, with non-life-threatening conditions.

Names and additional details regarding age and gender will be released following notification of next of kin.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash.