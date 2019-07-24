Plane crash, train derailment reported in Dawes County Wednesday afternoon

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397616 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Scott Miller | July 24, 2019
First responders in the Chadron area have their hands full responding to a series of emergency incidents Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are on the scene of a reported small plane crash near the Chadron Municipal airport, with unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Scanner traffic also indicates first responders are on scene of a train derailment with a grass fire near West Dakota Junction Road north of the airport and west of U.S. Highway 385.

This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as details become available.

 

