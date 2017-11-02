class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269557 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Plans underway to erect K-9 memorial in Grand Island | KRVN Radio

Plans underway to erect K-9 memorial in Grand Island

BY Associated Press | November 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
Plans underway to erect K-9 memorial in Grand Island
iStock/Thinkstock

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Organizers hope to build a memorial to law enforcement dogs and horses next to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

Organizers said at an announcement ceremony Wednesday at Grand Island’s Law Enforcement Center that work is expected to begin in 18 to 24 months. Jarret Daugherty is chairman of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, and he says the committee hopes to raise $25,000 to $30,000 for the project.

The addition would sit just northwest of the police memorial, which carries the names of 144 departed officers. A sidewalk would connect the two memorials.

The animal memorial would have a pillar on which images of a dog and horse would be etched. There also would be a concrete patio and two benches.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments