Platte Institute hires new Director of Development

Former Don Bacon Director to Grow Institute’s Fundraising Programs

OMAHA, NE — The Platte Institute has hired Elliott Bottorf as its new Director of Development. Bottorf will lead the Platte Institute’s fundraising programs.

A former Press Secretary and Digital Director for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (2nd District, Nebraska), Bottorf developed communications and online programs in the congressman’s successful 2016 campaign. Bottorf’s strategic development initiatives will include engagement with entrepreneurs and the Platte Institute’s online fundraising programs.

“Most of our work at the Platte Institute is because of generous donations from individual Nebraskans who believe that economic opportunity is an indispensable part of what makes the Good Life possible,” said Jim Vokal, Chief Executive Officer of the Platte Institute.

“Elliott has great experience engaging these Nebraskans in a conversation about how we move our state and country forward, and we’re lucky to have him on our team,” said Vokal.

Bottorf lives in Omaha and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and international business.