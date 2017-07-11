Plum Creek Lake boat ramp improvement

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District is reminding the public that the boat ramp at Plum Creek Canyon Lake will be closed by the end of this week for an improvement project. The ramp is expected to be closed for several weeks while the project is underway.

Central is working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to improve boater access and fishing opportunities at the lake, which is located just west of Johnson Lake along Central’s Supply Canal.

The project at the Plum Creek Canyon Lake Wildlife Management Area will include construction of a new concrete boat ramp to replace the existing gravel ramp and a new a fishing node and a sidewalk adjacent to the ramp. Improvements will also be made to the parking area and the access road to the site. The ramp site is located on the south side of the reservoir.

A second boat ramp improvement project will take place at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady in September.