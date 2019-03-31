class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375901 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Police: 1 person killed in 4-vehicle crash in Lincoln | KRVN Radio

Police: 1 person killed in 4-vehicle crash in Lincoln

BY Associated Press | March 31, 2019
Home News Regional News
Police: 1 person killed in 4-vehicle crash in Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb . —  Police in Lincoln say one person has died in a four-vehicle crash in Lincoln.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon just south of Gateway Mall when a westbound Mercedes sedan crossed into eastbound lanes and hit three other vehicles.

Police say a passenger in the Mercedes, 23-year-old Jared Williams of Lincoln, was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police that the Mercedes appeared to be speeding and fishtailed before the crash.

At least two other people in the vehicles that were hit sought treatment for minor injuries. Police are still investigating.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments