Police arrest more than 100 people in Lincoln warrant sweep

LINCOLN, Neb. – Authorities say officers from six agencies have arrested more than 100 people in the Lincoln area as part of a joint effort to reduce the number of outstanding warrants.

Lincoln police say two-officer teams on Wednesday contacted 108 people with outstanding warrants. Of those, 95 were charged with misdemeanors and 13 were accused of felonies.

The officers tried to serve 545 warrants.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the officers were from Lincoln police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

At the start of the effort, police say there were more than 5,000 active warrants in Lincoln and Lancaster County.