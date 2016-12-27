Police Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Grand Island Man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Grand Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who is missing under suspicious circumstances. Fernando Ortiz-Carreras has been missing since Dec. 10th 2016 and reported to us on Dec. 16th, 2016. He is a Hispanic male, 34 years old, 5-9 175 pounds with short brown hair and eyes.

An investigation has revealed that Ortiz-Carreras may have been involved in a physical altercation shortly before his disappearance in north central Grand Island, and has not been seen since.

If anyone has any information as to the location of Ortiz-Carreras, or anything as to the circumstances of his disappearance, please call the Grand Island Police Criminal Investigation Division at 308-385-5400 or Crimestoppers at 308-381-8822.