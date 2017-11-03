Police: Fire that destroyed Lincoln camp building was arson

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269776 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 3, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln police say a fire at Wilderness Park Day Camp in Lincoln that broke out on Halloween was arson.

Lincoln television station KOLN reports that witnesses told police a homeless person had been spotted in the building before the fire on Tuesday.

The camp supervisor says the building is a total loss.

Andrea Faas says the day camp hosts hundreds of kids every summer.

Fire Inspector Rick Campos says the fire caused about $60,000 in damage to the building and everything inside. He says the park was using the building for storage.

