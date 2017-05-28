class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238871 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Police: Fourth suspect arrested in fatal Omaha shooting

BY Associated Press | May 28, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a fourth suspect charged in a warrant for a north Omaha shooting death has been found and arrested.

Omaha police say in a news release that 49-year-old Melton Felder was found and booked into an Omaha jail Friday night. He was wanted in the death Wednesday of 21-year-old Brandon White. Felder has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He joins three others already charged. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been booked into Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

Police say 18-year-old Allana Smith surrendered Friday. Court records say she’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The records don’t list an attorney for her.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
