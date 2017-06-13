Police: Girls 2, 8, locked out of home, mom found next day

HASTINGS, Neb. – Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

Hastings station KSNB reports that someone called police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after spotting the children apparently trying to get into their Hastings home. The children reported that they’d been locked outside since before lunch.

The officers knocked on the residence doors, but no one answered. Police say the children seemed OK and didn’t need medical attention.

Hastings police Sgt. Brian Hessler says officers found the children’s mother at home Monday afternoon and were continuing to investigate.

The children were being cared for by state Health and Human Services workers.

Hessler says it’s too early to say if the parents will face charges.