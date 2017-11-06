Police identify woman who died after being pinned under car

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270239 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 6, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being pinned under a car she was repairing in Lincoln.

Police identified the woman Sunday as 40-year-old Darcy Johnson. Authorities say Johnson was working under a sedan propped up on a jack in an apartment complex parking lot when the car fell off the jack around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, pinning her underneath.

Emergency responders pulled her from under the car and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

