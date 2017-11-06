Police identify woman who died after being pinned under car

LINCOLN, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being pinned under a car she was repairing in Lincoln.

Police identified the woman Sunday as 40-year-old Darcy Johnson. Authorities say Johnson was working under a sedan propped up on a jack in an apartment complex parking lot when the car fell off the jack around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, pinning her underneath.

Emergency responders pulled her from under the car and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.