Scribner Police Department is looking for any assistance in locating the male party. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or connection to Scribner Nebraska is encouraged to contact our office at 402-664-3000 or call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at 402-727-2700.
Police looking for Scribner Man
Courtesy/Scribner Fire and Rescue Facebook Page
