LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man’s body was found in a popular lake in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that fishermen discovered the body Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in a narrow part of Holmes Lake. Rescue workers spent the morning trying to recover the body.

Authorities say they have not identified the man.

Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan says there were no unattended boats in the lake and no sign anyone had been swimming.

Police say they’re still investigating.