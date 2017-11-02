class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269390 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Police officer accused of domestic assault is arrested

BY AP | November 2, 2017
HASTINGS, Neb.  —   Authorities say a Hastings police officer has been accused of domestic assault.

Police Chief Pete Kortum says officers sent to their colleague’s home arrested him Monday night after an investigation. Buffalo County Court records don’t yet show that he’s been formally charged.

The 26-year-old officer has been placed on leave. Kortum says the department will conduct an internal investigation as well.
Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy has been named special prosecutor for the case.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
