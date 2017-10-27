Police release name of cement truck driver in fatal crash

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a driver whose cement truck tipped over in an Omaha suburb and crushed a car, killing two people.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten identified the driver Thursday as 20-year-old Austin Holloway, of Fremont. He was treated for minor injuries after the crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Holloway made a sharp right turn of his eastbound truck to go south, but the fully loaded vehicle then tipped over to its left, landing on the northbound car, which was waiting at a traffic light. Authorities identified the car’s occupants as Michael Dearden and Phillip Hertel. Both were 23.

The accident is being investigated.