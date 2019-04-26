Police release name of Grand Island homicide victim

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-381301 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 26, 2019
Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island police have released the name of a 32-year-old homicide victim.

The department identified the man Friday as Vincent Arrellano Jr., who lived in Grand Island. The department said it couldn’t yet release any other information.

Police reported Thursday that officers sent around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to check a disturbance call in northeast Grand Island found the man later identified as Arrellano suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say he died around 11:45 p.m. at a local hospital.
No arrests have been reported.

