Police release name of man killed in Columbus plant accident | KRVN Radio

Police release name of man killed in Columbus plant accident

BY Associated Press | August 2, 2018
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have release the name of an employee killed in an accident at a Columbus manufacturing plant.

First responders were sent Tuesday morning at the Nebraska Precast plant to help someone pinned under a concrete form. Four other workers were taken to a hospital. One worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbus Telegram reports that police have identified him as 61-year-old Juvenal Aguilar, who lived in Columbus.

Federal safety investigators are probing the accident.

Nebraska Precast makes precast concrete products for agricultural,
construction, landscaping, utility and other applications.

