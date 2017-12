OMAHA, Neb. – Authorities say three people have been killed inside a northeast Omaha home.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the bodies around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released the victims’ names or provided any details about them.

Authorities are seeking 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. as a person of interest. Police say he owns the home and is related to one of the victims.