Police say beaten woman died at Kearney hospital | KRVN Radio

Police say beaten woman died at Kearney hospital

BY Associated Press | April 26, 2017
Courtesy/ Facebook/Minden Police Department. Chad D. Carlson. Calrson is being sought in connection with Minden assault that resulted in the death of 35-year-old woman.

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 35-year-old woman found unresponsive in Minden has died at a hospital.   Minden police say Ruth Ehrke died Monday night at Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She’d been taken there after officers found her and another woman badly beaten Sunday at the Minden residence.

Police are looking for a 39-year-old suspect, Chad Carlson, who’s been charged in an arrest warrant with assault and criminal trespass. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

