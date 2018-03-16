Police say boy dies after car, pickup collided in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a collision in Lincoln has killed an 8-year-old boy.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday, killing 8-year-old Camden King. Police had earlier reported that the boy killed was 10 years old.

The boy was a passenger in a small car driven by his father. Lincoln police say the car pulled into an intersection after stopping and was hit by a large pickup truck. The father was thrown from the car, while Camden was trapped inside the wreckage. Both were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where Camden was pronounced dead.

Camden was a third-grader at Randolph Elementary School in Lincoln.

Police say the pickup driver was not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.