Beatrice, Neb. — Police say a driver died of a medical issue at a hospital after crashing his pickup truck in Beatrice.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon after the pickup ran off U.S. Highway 136, crossed a grassy area and struck a tree. Officer Christine Gill says the medical issue is suspected of causing the crash. The driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

Station KWBE reports that police identified the driver as 66-year-old John Russell, a Beatrice dentist.