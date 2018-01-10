Police say officer injured in struggle with suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln police say an officer has been assaulted by someone he suspected of having marijuana.
Television station KLKN reports that the incident happened Tuesday night while the officer was monitoring a hotel in Lincoln for narcotics activity.
Police say the officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana. The officer had the suspect step out of the car, and a struggle between the two ensued. Police say the suspect tried to pull away from the officer, causing them both to fall on ice.
Police say the struggle continued on the ground, injuring the officer’s shoulder. The suspect was able to run away and was not immediately caught, but police say they know who he is.