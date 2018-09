LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln authorities say a woman died after either falling or jumping from a pickup truck.

A police report says the pickup ran over the woman after she left it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, north of the Nebraska Innovation Campus in north Lincoln. She died later Wednesday night at a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

The pickup driver was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence. Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.