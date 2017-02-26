Police say woman provided alcohol to teen who shot himself

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln woman has been cited on suspicion of giving a group of teenagers alcohol after a 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The Lincoln Journal Star says the teen was at a friend’s house with three other teens Thursday and wanted to show them a handgun.

Lincoln Officer Katie Flood says the group had been drinking and smoking marijuana when the shooting happened. The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 51-year-old woman was cited on suspicion of procuring alcohol to minors and child neglect. She is accused of buying the teenagers vodka, beer and a malt alcohol drink. The woman told police she didn’t know the boy, who was a family friend, had a gun.