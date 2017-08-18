Police treating Lincoln explosion as crime scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a natural gas explosion in Lincoln that seriously injured two people, leveled a house and significantly damaged nearly 20 other homes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police are focusing on the home where authorities believe the explosion occurred Monday.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says investigators have obtained a search warrant and are conducting interviews. Investigators also are evaluating financial and cellphone records, and sending evidence off for forensic testing.

Witnesses say the homeowners were thrown out of the house during the explosion. Police said Thursday that both are hospitalized in medically induced comas.