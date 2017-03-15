Polk County pursuit concludes with one man in cuffs

A high-speed pursuit that ensued in portions of Polk and Merrick Counties Monday afternoon resulted in one arrest. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the pursuit started in Polk County as a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a pickup. The male driver fled the trooper and led authorities on a several mile chase mostly on county roads through Polk and Merrick Counties.

The pursuit came to a stop when the male subject got the pickup stuck in a pasture in rural Polk County. The driver sustained a small laceration to his head due to erratic driving in the pasture. He was taken to Annie Jefferey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola for his injury before he was taken into custody. The state patrol suspects the subject fled because of registration violations on his vehicle. No alcohol, weapons or drugs were found. The man’s name is not being released at this time. The subject was charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest and more charges are pending.