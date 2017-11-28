class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274534 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Pony Express to Collect Christmas Cards | KRVN Radio

Pony Express to Collect Christmas Cards

BY Wilson Pubic Library | November 28, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Pony Express to Collect Christmas Cards
Courtesy/ National Pony Express Association.

 

The Central Nebraska Pony Express does their 7th annual Christmas Card Ride on Saturday, December 9.  Address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world, affix the appropriate postage, and deposit cards in the Pony Express Mailbox at Wilson Public Library in Cozad, Brady Public Library, or the Gothenburg Public Library now through 5:00pm on Friday, December 9.  The Nebraska Division Riders will hand cancel envelopes with the Pony Express stamp and carry it by a horseback re-ride from Cozad to Gothenburg.  Riders will be available for photos before leaving the Wilson Public Library in Cozad at 10:00am.

 

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments