Pony Express to Collect Christmas Cards

The Central Nebraska Pony Express does their 7th annual Christmas Card Ride on Saturday, December 9. Address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world, affix the appropriate postage, and deposit cards in the Pony Express Mailbox at Wilson Public Library in Cozad, Brady Public Library, or the Gothenburg Public Library now through 5:00pm on Friday, December 9. The Nebraska Division Riders will hand cancel envelopes with the Pony Express stamp and carry it by a horseback re-ride from Cozad to Gothenburg. Riders will be available for photos before leaving the Wilson Public Library in Cozad at 10:00am.