Portions of Nebraska park project to open this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Portions of a $35 million state parks and recreation areas project between Omaha and Lincoln are expected to open in the spring.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Venture Parks project will offer zip lines, rock-climbing walls, an alpine slide, floating playgrounds and a splash pad. There will also be luxury camping cabins. The project will add to Mahoney and Platte River State Parks, as well as Louisville and Schramm Park State Recreation Areas.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is leading the project. Jim Swenson is the commission’s parks director. He says the goal is to encourage more people to go outside by offering a place for adventure and education.

Eighty percent of the project’s funds were raised privately. The remaining $7.3 million is acquired from park fee funds.