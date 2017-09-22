Positive rabies test in bat exposure at local sporting event

Seek medical attention if in direct contact with positive rabies animals

Holdrege, NE– – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports a positive test of rabies in a bat implicated in a potential rabies exposure at a little league football event in Cozad on Sunday, September 17, 2017. Anyone with direct contact with a bat in the TRPHD district (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps Counties) should immediately consult with their

medical provider and contact TRPHD.

Anyone with direct contact with a bat in or around Cozad on

September 17, 2017 should seek immediate medical attention. TRPHD recommends medical treatment for anyone with direct exposure to animals testing positive for rabies. Amy Dinslage, Community Health Nurse explains, “If you know you have had direct contact with a bat it should be carefully caught and tested for rabies. Bat bites can be easy to overlook, so if you find a bat in a room with young children, elderly individuals, any sleeping person, or anyone who is unable to communicate clearly, that bat should be tested.” Bats can carry rabies. Rabies, if left untreated, is nearly always fatal. This is the time of year that bats may seek shelter for the fall and winter, so examine your home for small entry holes and close them.

The Center for Disease Control has instructions on how to safely catch a bat for testing at this link:

http://www.cdc.gov/rabies/bats/contact/capture.html

Animals suspected with rabies should be carefully collected and taken to a local veterinarian for observation or testing. Please contact Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 to report contact with bats or visit our website www.trphd.org. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@trpublichealth).

The Mission of Two Rivers Public Health Department is to assess and monitor the health status of the district and facilitate the linking of resources to assure health promotion, prevention, and protection for the people within Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.