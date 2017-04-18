Possible exposure to measles in west-central Nebraska

Keep yourself and your family informed and protected

Holdrege, NE — Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports that possible exposure to measles may have occurred at a recent sporting event in North Platte attended by individuals of a local school district within the TRPHD area (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps Counties). TRPHD is working with the school district to notify parents and students of this possible exposure. TRPHD recommends reviewing your vaccine history to see if you are protected against measles (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella –MMR vaccine).

Two Rivers Public Health Department was notified today that a soccer tournament was recently held at Madison Middle School in North Platte. Madison Middle School was identified as a possible measles exposure site from April 1, 2017 to April 10, 2017. The case of measles in North Platte is continuing to be investigated by West Central District Health Department and Nebraska Health and Human Services but no link to the confirmed case in Omaha last month has been identified.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around him or her will also become infected if they are not protected. Kendra Hansen, Communicable Disease Analyst, reminds residents, “Measles symptoms include a fever that can spike at 105 °F, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, even up to two hours after that person has left. An infected person can spread measles to others even before knowing he/she has the disease—from four days before developing the measles rash through four days afterward.”

Two Rivers Public Health Department is asking for your help to ensure early recognition, appropriate testing, and thorough investigation of suspected cases. It is strongly encouraged that individuals contact their health provider immediately if they suspect measles. At this time NO cases of measles have been detected in the Two Rivers Public Health Department area.

Most school age children and adults have adequate protection from the measles through mandatory school vaccinations. Most persons under 40 years of age who were compliant with school entry requirements have had two doses of MMR and have a very low risk of developing measles if exposed. Persons who were non-compliant with that requirement are at high risk if exposed to a person shedding the measles virus. All persons who have not received two doses of MMR are urged to consider vaccination at this time, especially if they were present at the times and locations specified. Exposed persons who are not immune and who refuse immunization should not attend school/work for 21 days after last exposure.

The best protection against measles is measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles. Your child needs two doses of MMR vaccine for best protection. The first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, the second dose 4 through 6 years of age. The first dose of MMR, containing protection against Mumps, Measles, and Rubella, is given at 12-15 months, while the second dose is usually given at 4-6 years, before a child enters kindergarten. If you have questions, please contact TRPHD at (308) 995-4778 or visit www.trphd.org for more information. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@trpublichealth).