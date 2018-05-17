Possible Scam Alert***

Dawson County, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has received information of a subject calling from phone number, 308-455-9220, stating his name is Sgt. Mike Petterson (Badge #9942) with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, advising the person

of an outstanding Dawson County warrant for him/her.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has no record of an

employee with that name or badge number and all calls made

to this number have prompted an automated recording not

part of the Dawson County Sheriff Office in Lexington,

Nebraska.

It should be known the Dawson County Sheriff will

never call a person in reference to another subject’s warrant.

If you receive any calls from this number, please

contact your local law enforcement agency or the Dawson

County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 308-324-3011.