***Possible Scam Alert***

BY Lt. Tucker Case, Dawson County Sheriff | May 17, 2018
Dawson County, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has received information of a subject calling from phone number, 308-455-9220,  stating his name is Sgt. Mike Petterson  (Badge #9942) with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, advising the person
of an outstanding Dawson County warrant  for him/her.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has no record of an
employee with that name or badge number and all calls made
to this number have prompted an automated recording not
part of the Dawson County Sheriff Office in Lexington,
Nebraska.

It should be known the Dawson County Sheriff will
never call a person in reference to another subject’s  warrant.

If you receive any calls from this number, please
contact your local law enforcement agency or the Dawson
County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 308-324-3011.

