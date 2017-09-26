class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262182 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Possible stolen items recovered in North Platte storage units case

Possible stolen items recovered in North Platte storage units case

BY KRVN News | September 26, 2017
During September, North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has investigated several burglaries of storage units resulting in arrests. But, investigators believe there are numerous other units that have been burglarized but, haven’t been discovered or reported.

Police Investigator John Deal says the Police Department is in possession of property believed to be stolen but, they can not identify who the owners are. Investigator Deal says the suspects have been cutting the locks off of the units, then replacing them with new padlocks to make it look as if the unit hasn’t been tampered with. They’re asking that if you have a storage unit in North Platte to go check on it.

 

