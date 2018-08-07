Possible tornado and heavy hail damage crops and buildings

YORK – Hail, heavy rain and even a possible tornado caused havoc in the York and Seward County area, Monday night.

According to Perennial Public Power District, there was some storm damage in northwest York County. At one point approximately 200 services were without power. There have been reports or grain bins and trees in the power lines. At least one pole was broken and have heard of one farmstead damaged by a tornado.

Several listeners in the area reported hail the size of golf balls and crops stripped in the Utica area.

PPPD wants you to be safe – please stay away from downed power lines! Report all outages by calling 402-362-3355, select option 2 for after hours outages.

The farmstead damaged by a tornado will be investigated by the National Weather Service to determine if it was a tornado.

Hamilton, Merrick and York Counties were all in a Tornado Warning at one point last night.