class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327581 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Possible tornado and heavy hail damage crops and buildings | KRVN Radio

Possible tornado and heavy hail damage crops and buildings

BY Tyler Cavalli | August 7, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Possible tornado and heavy hail damage crops and buildings
Courtesy/Mitchell Naiman. Hail in Utica.

YORK – Hail, heavy rain and even a possible tornado caused havoc in the York and Seward County area, Monday night.

According to Perennial Public Power District, there was some storm damage in northwest York County. At one point approximately 200 services were without power. There have been reports or grain bins and trees in the power lines. At least one pole was broken and have heard of one farmstead damaged by a tornado.

Several listeners in the area reported hail the size of golf balls and crops stripped in the Utica area.

Courtesy/Brittany Baumbach.

PPPD wants you to be safe – please stay away from downed power lines! Report all outages by calling 402-362-3355, select option 2 for after hours outages.

The farmstead damaged by a tornado will be investigated by the National Weather Service to determine if it was a tornado.

Courtesy/Angel Thomas.

Hamilton, Merrick and York Counties were all in a Tornado Warning at one point last night.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments