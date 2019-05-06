Possible tornado flattens food stand in Lincoln

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383053 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 6, 2019
Courtesy/Dairy Sweet destroyed by possible tornado in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Neb. – A possible tornado demolished a Lincoln food stand shortly after workers at the business scrambled into a storm cellar.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the storm hit about 6 p.m. Sunday and flattened the C & L Dairy Sweet, just after workers sought safety, leaving a cheeseburger on a grill.

The storm also damaged the roof of a Lincoln motorcycle dealership, part of a car wash and a plane at the Lincoln Airport. Electricity was knocked out to about 4,000 homes and businesses.

No injuries were reported.

A National Weather Service team will examine the damage and determine of the storm was a tornado or straight-line winds.

