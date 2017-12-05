Postal delivery of methamphetamine seized in Elwood

Two packages of methamphetamine being sent in the mail to an Elwood woman was seized in a recent investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol received information that packages of methamphetamine were being sent through the mail from California to a woman in Elwood. With assistance from the U.S. Postal Service a controlled delivery of an intercepted package from Bakersfield, California was made to an Elwood residence on November 20, 2017. A woman at the residence, 52-year-old Deborah Scharf was taken into custody. Another package being sent to Scharf, that arrived in Elwood that day was also seized, the combined weight of both packages was about 7.8 ounces according to a court report.

A search of the residence resulted in locating a scale, clear baggies, a hypodermic needle with an unknown substance, cellphone, two computers, U.S. currency, 3 flash drives and a glass smoking pipe.

Scharf was arraigned in Gosper County Court on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held in the Dawson County Jail on 10% of $500,000 bond. Her next court hearing is set for December 15, 2017 at 11:00am. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.