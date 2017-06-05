Power Outages in Elm Creek

ELM CREEK – Approximately 57 customers have experienced power interruption in the Buffalo County community.

According to NPPD spokesman Mark Becker, a vehicle struck a power pole along Easy Street in the southern part of Elm Creek.

“We have crews at the scene,” Becker said.

Becker said that the incident was reported at 8:51 am on Monday morning. He said he they weren’t sure when power would be restored.

Becker said that this is an important reminder to everyone.

“If your vehicle runs into a pole and lines are down, do not get out of your car,” Becker said. “Call 911 and wait for crews to get there. Even rescue units and fireman will wait for the power crews to show onto the scene.” Becker said if you have to get our of your car for safety reasons trying to jump out and land on both feet at the same time and then shuffle off.