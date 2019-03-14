Power restoration efforts limited by NPPD due to weather, road conditions

Due to the combination of blizzard and flood conditions, and accessibility of many roadways across the state, Nebraska Public Power District’s response to power outages will be limited.

Crews are currently limited in responding to outages due to blizzard conditions in the western Panhandle of the state while the eastern half of the state crews are dealing with closed roadways due to flooding conditions. Restoration efforts will continue but under the current conditions will be difficult for crews to reach many areas in a timely manner, and those customers affected should remain patient. Please do not venture into standing or rushing water for your safety.

Also, due to flooding and evacuation conditions, NPPD’s call center has been temporarily relocated with focused support on outage restoration. If you have an NPPD power outage, please utilize NPPD’s mobile application or automated telephone system (877-ASK-NPPD or 877-275-6773) to record your NPPD power outage. For all other billing and payment needs, please utilize NPPD’s ‘My Account’ on-line services at www.nppd.com for the next few days to accommodate support of power outages.

FROM Dawson Public Power District:

3/14 at 7:30 a.m.: Extreme weather has closed Dawson PPD’s after hours call center, which is contracted with Nebraska Public Power District. The main call center is located in Norfolk. Due to levee break concerns, the call center is evacuating. NPPD’s alternate call center in Columbus is unavailable as their employees cannot safely travel to the office. Dawson PPD employees will be available to take phone calls, but lines may be busier than usual. Please call to report power outages at 308-324-2386 or toll free at 800-752-8305.