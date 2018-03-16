No injuries reported in south-central Nebraska plane crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A fire chief says no one was injured in a plane crash at the Hastings airport in south-central Nebraska.

Firefighters and other first responders were dispatched to Hastings Municipal Airport around 8 a.m. Friday. Hastings Fire Chief Kent Gilbert says his medics checked the pilot and co-pilot and found no injuries. No one else was on board.

Gilbert says the plane crashed upon landing and ended up with its nose on the ground, its fuselage in the air. He couldn’t say what caused the crash or provide firm details about the aircraft. The airport manager didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Federal air safety officials have been called in to investigate.