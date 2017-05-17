Pre-applications accepted for Nebraska Internet Enhancement Fund

LINCOLN, MAY 16, 2017— The Nebraska Public Service Commission is now taking pre-

applications from counties and municipalities wishing to apply for grants from the Nebraska

Internet Enhancement Fund (NIEF).

Pre-applications will be accepted beginning today, Tuesday, May 16-through -Friday, June 9.

The Commission utilizes pre-applications to determine whether potential projects meet the requirements for a NIEF grant award.

Established in 2001 by the Nebraska Legislature, the NIEF, uses a share of the proceeds from

public entities that lease dark fiber optics to fund grants for infrastructure projects that deliver broadband or other advanced telecommunications products throughout the state. The grants focus on areas of the state that are unserved or underserved by such services. The standard amount awarded to successful grant applicants is $50,000.

Pre-applications are required before an invitation to submit a formal application is issued. The formal application period will begin on July 3, with final awards for the new grant period to be made in October.

To obtain a pre-application form or find more information about the NIEF grant program visit

the Public Service Commission (PSC) website at www.psc.nebraska.gov or contact the PSC at

1-800-524-0017.

Previous NIEF grants have been awarded to the Nebraska Cooperative Government, the

communities of Bushnell, Chappell, Dix and Elsie and the Counties of Banner, Box Butte,

Cheyenne, Dawes, Furnas, Harlan and Nemaha.