Preliminary Report: Three tornadoes impacted Dawson County

Listen to interview with Hastings National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Moritz. This was done late Saturday morning before assessment was completed.

A preliminary survey of storm damage by Hastings National Weather Service indicates three tornadoes impacted Dawson County Friday evening. They note their report assessed the tornado east of Farnam. The tornado southwest of Farnam is being assessed by North Platte National Weather Service. Their preliminary report has not been issued as of this posting.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HASTINGS NE 442 PM CDT SAT MAY 18 2019 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY IN DAWSON COUNTY FOR MAY 17, 2019 TORNADO EVENT... .OVERVIEW...AT LEAST THREE TORNADOES IMPACTED DAWSON COUNTY SATURDAY, MAY 17. THE NWS HASTINGS OFFICE CONDUCTED A DAMAGE SURVEY OF THE AREA. RESULTS OF THE SURVEY (BELOW) TEAMED WITH MANY REPORTS FROM THE COUNTY, STORM CHASERS AND RADAR INFORMATION WERE USED TO COMPILE THIS SURVEY INFORMATION. THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS CONSIDERED PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED UPON ADDITIONAL REPORTS WHICH MAY ARISE. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR HELP DURING AND AFTER THE EVENT, IN PARTICULAR DAWSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. .FARNAM TORNADO... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.48 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 7:15 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1.4 MILES EAST SOUTHEAST OF FARNAM START LAT/LON: 40.7003/-100.1888 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 7:33 PM CDT END LOCATION: 4.8 MILES NORTHEAST OF FARNAM END LAT/LON: 40.7602/-100.1587 SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO MAY HAVE STARTED IN FRONTIER COUNTY BUT THIS SURVEY REPRESENTS ONLY INFORMATION FROM DAWSON COUNTY. THIS EF-1 RATED TORNADO HAD AN ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED OF 100 MPH. THE TORNADO UPROOTED SOME TREES, CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO SOME HOMES AND COMPLETELY DESTROYED AT LEAST ONE STORAGE BUILDING. THE TORNADO CROSSED THE HIGHWAY NORTHEAST OF TOWN AND THEN DISSIPATED. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE STORM APPROACHED ROUGHER TERRAIN AND THE ROAD NETWORK WAS NOT VIABLE FOR SURVEYING. .COZAD TORNADO... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 10.17 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 600 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 7:54 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1.5 MILES EAST OF COZAD START LAT/LON: 40.8606/-99.953 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 8:10 PM CDT END LOCATION: 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF COZAD END_LAT/LON: 40.9569/-99.8166 SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS EF-1 RATED TORNADO WAS WITNESSED BY MANY AS IT FORMED ON THE EAST SIDE OF COZAD, WHERE SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER POLES WERE BROKEN AS IT FORMED. THE TORNADO HAD A 10 MILE PATH AS IT WEAVED TO THE NORTHEAST ACROSS A RURAL LANDSCAPE WITH PEAK WINDS OF 100 MPH. ONE HALF OF A LARGE FARM MACHINERY SHED WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND SEVERAL IRRIGATION PIVOTS WERE UPSET WHICH HELPED DELINEATE THE PATH. GRAIN BINS WERE LOST AND TREE DAMAGE WAS SPORADIC ALONG ITS PATH. THE TORNADO WAS REPORTED TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AT TIMES. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE TORNADO MOVED INTO THE HILLS NORTH OF COZAD AND THE ROAD NETWORK BECAME MORE SPARSE. .EDDYVILLE TORNADO... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.58 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 8:15 PM CDT START LOCATION: 7 MILES WEST OF EDDYVILLE START LAT/LON: 41.0026/-99.7586 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 8:17 PM CDT END LOCATION: 6.3 MILES WEST NORTHWEST OF EDDYVILLE END_LAT/LON: 41.0227/-99.7441 SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO WAS REPORTED BY A STORM CHASER TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AS IT CROSSED HIGHWAY 21. THE TORNADO PATH, WINDSPEED AND OTHER INFORMATION WERE ESTIMATED FROM THE EYEWITNESS REPORT AND RADAR INFORMATION. THERE ARE FEW DAMAGE INDICATORS IN THE AREA. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.