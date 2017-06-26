President Donald J. Trump Approves Nebraska Disaster Declaration

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nebraska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and straight-line winds during the period of April 29 to May 3, 2017.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and straight-line winds in the counties of Blaine, Custer, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Holt, Loup, Red Willow, Rock, and Valley.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William B. Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named David G. Samaniego as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.