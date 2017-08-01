President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Nebraska

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, President Donald Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Nebraska. The declaration prompts the release of federal funds for Nebraska communities as they recover from the severe storms that took place from June 12-15. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), who led the congressional delegation requesting the disaster declaration, issued the following statement:

“I appreciate President Trump’s prompt response to our delegation’s request. Eighteen Nebraska counties face significant damages due to the severe storms in June. This declaration will help our communities with their rebuilding and recovery efforts.”

From June 12-15, 2017, 18 Nebraska counties suffered major damages from six tornadoes, strong winds, and golf-ball-to-baseball-sized hail. The inclement weather resulted in more than $13,780,024 worth of damages across Nebraska.

Click here to read the Nebraska Federal Disaster Declaration fact sheet.

A copy of the delegation’s letter to the president is available here.