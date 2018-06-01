class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314728 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Price of lunch with Warren Buffett climbs over $3 million

BY Josh Funk, AP Business Writer | June 1, 2018
Warren Buffett

Omaha, Neb. — The price of a private lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett could set a record this year because bids have already surpassed $3 million.

Buffett’s annual online auction is underway to benefit the Glide Foundation’s work helping the homeless in San Francisco.

The auction closes Friday evening. The record set in 2012 and 2016 is $3,456,789.

Buffett has raised more than $26 million for the Glide Foundation through the auctions over the past 18 years.

Bidders continue to pay high prices for the chance to talk with the renowned investor and philanthropist who leads Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett says he continues to support Glide because of the remarkable work the charity does to help people rebuild their lives after hitting rock bottom.

