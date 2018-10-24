Prime Time reading program helps Lexington kids ages 3 to 5 improve in school

Lexington Public Library is hosting a new Prime Time Preschool series this fall. Each session of the six-week program is free and open to families and their preschool children, ages 3 to 5, who need a head start in reading readiness before kindergarten. Programs will begin with a light meal and continue with storytelling, discussion and activity centers based on award-winning children’s books.

Prime Time Preschool is a Humanities Nebraska family literacy program that helps strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. It was developed in response to the growing awareness of the importance of early learning. The program shares strategies, which encourage meaningful at-home reading behavior between parents/caregivers and their young children.

The series will be bilingual for preschoolers, with books read and discussed in both English and Spanish. Sessions meet on Saturdays at 11 a.m. through November 3.

All sessions are offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Carol Gendler, and an anonymous donor.

Since 2002, approximately 14,000 Nebraskans have participated in one or more of the 257 bilingual and English-only Prime Time Family Reading Time and Prime Time

Preschool series held in 17 public libraries, 18 elementary schools, six community centers, one bookstore and one Head Start in 18 communities throughout the state.

Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact The Lexington Public Library and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator. For more information about Prime Time, visit the Humanities Nebraska web site, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org, and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.